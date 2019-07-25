Byju's replaces Oppo as India cricket team sponsor

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja takes a catch off Australia's Glenn Maxwell with team mates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Bengaluru-based education and learning app Byju’s will replace smartphone maker Oppo as the India cricket team’s jersey sponsor starting in September, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Thursday.

In March 2017, China’s Oppo won the India team jersey rights for a five-year period in a deal worth 10.79 billion rupees ($156.33 million).

Local media reported that Byju’s has taken over the rest of the contract period until March 2022 at the same price.

Byju’s logo will be on the shirts of India’s men and women players in all three formats of the game, starting with Virat Kohli’s side facing South Africa in a home series in September.

“On behalf of the BCCI, we would like to thank Oppo for its partnership with Indian cricket,” BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri said in a statement.

“I congratulate Byju’s on becoming the new Team India sponsor. BCCI and Byju’s share a common vision and together we will take Indian cricket forward.”

($1 = 69.0210 Indian rupees)