#Sports News
October 4, 2017 / 4:36 AM / 14 days ago

Kolkata to host opening test between India and Sri Lanka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be the venue for the opening test when India host Sri Lanka in a full series starting next month, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) has announced.

India blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across all three formats on their tour there earlier this year.

The first test starts from Nov. 16 while Nagpur and Delhi will host the second and third tests respectively before the sides play three one-day internationals and a same number of twenty20 internationals.

Fixtures

Nov. 16-20 - First test, Kolkata

Nov. 24-28 - Second test, Nagpur

Dec. 2-6 - Third test, Delhi

Dec. 10 - First ODI, Dharamsala

Dec. 13 - Second ODI, Mohali

Dec. 17 - Third ODI, Visakhapatnam

Dec. 20 - First T20, Cuttack

Dec. 22 - Second T20, Indore

Dec. 24 - Third T20, Mumbai

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Greg Stutchbury

