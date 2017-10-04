Kolkata to host opening test between India and Sri Lanka

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be the venue for the opening test when India host Sri Lanka in a full series starting next month, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) has announced.
India blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across all three formats on their tour there earlier this year.
The first test starts from Nov. 16 while Nagpur and Delhi will host the second and third tests respectively before the sides play three one-day internationals and a same number of twenty20 internationals.
Fixtures
Nov. 16-20 - First test, Kolkata
Nov. 24-28 - Second test, Nagpur
Dec. 2-6 - Third test, Delhi
Dec. 10 - First ODI, Dharamsala
Dec. 13 - Second ODI, Mohali
Dec. 17 - Third ODI, Visakhapatnam
Dec. 20 - First T20, Cuttack
Dec. 22 - Second T20, Indore
Dec. 24 - Third T20, Mumbai
