Cricket: Bumrah, Sundar ruled out of England T20I series

(Reuters) - Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 international series against England that starts on Tuesday due to injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said.

Britain Cricket - India Nets - Edgbaston - June 14, 2017 Indiaâ€™s Jasprit Bumrah during nets Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Bumrah sustained a fractured thumb on his left hand during India’s opening T20 match against Ireland last Wednesday and missed the following match. He will be replaced by Deepak Chahar for the England series.

Chahar impressed for India A in the tri-series against West Indies A and England Lions and was also effective for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings, with the 25-year-old collecting 10 wickets in 12 matches.

Bumrah is expected to be fit for the three-match one-day international series against England starting on July 12.

The BCCI said that Sundar, who last played for India in their T20 win over Bangladesh in March, sustained a right ankle injury in training before the first Ireland match and is expected to miss both the upcoming limited-overs series.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has been named as Sundar’s replacement in the T20 squad, while Axar Patel will take the 18-year-old’s place in the ODI team.