Cricket: India to continue middle-order experiments, says Kohli

(Reuters) - India will continue to experiment with their middle order in the Twenty20 games against Ireland and England, captain Virat Kohli said after the team made a winning start to a lengthy tour on Wednesday.

Cricket - Ireland v India - First International T20 - The Village, Malahide, Ireland - June 27, 2018 India's Virat Kohli reacts after losing his wicket REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

India shuffled its middle order in their 76-run victory over Ireland, allowing the likes of Suresh Raina and all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bat up the order.

“Look, we’ve already announced we will experiment with the middle-order a lot,” the 29-year-old told reporters.

“Even in the next few T20 games, even in England, we will look to throw in guys and surprise the opposition.”

Cricket - Ireland v India - First International T20 - The Village, Malahide, Ireland - June 27, 2018 India's Virat Kohli celebrates victory after the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“We’re going to give everyone a go in this series. The management and me as captain decided it.”

India also have KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik in their ranks who are certain to play in the remaining Twenty20 matches against the Irish and the English.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up 3-38 Wednesday, suggested that the team did not read too much into England’s unbeaten performances in the five-match one day international series and the one-off T20 match against Australia.

“England have scored against Australia, they haven’t scored against us. English spinners have also picked up wickets. So that is also a plus point for us,” the 27-year old said, before quashing claims of wrist spinners guaranteeing success.

“It’s not like wrist spinners are necessary for winning, it is just a recent trend. It is just that the batsmen are mentally more under pressure against wrist spinners and variation.”

Cricket - Ireland v India - First International T20 - The Village, Malahide, Ireland - June 27, 2018 India's Virat Kohli in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

India will play their final Twenty20 against Ireland on Friday before taking on England in a three-match series starting July 3.