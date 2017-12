CORRECTED-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England line-ups

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth Test between Australia and England on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Sundaram Ravi (Umpire), Joel Wilson (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)