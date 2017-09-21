Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between England and West Indies on Thursday in Nottingham, England West Indies won toss and decided to bowl England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Liam Plunkett West Indies: Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Miguel Cummins, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams Referees: Rob Bailey (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)