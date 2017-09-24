Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between England and West Indies on Sunday in Bristol, England West Indies won toss and decided to bowl England: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins Referees: Simon Fry (Umpire), Michael Gough (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)