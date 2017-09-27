FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups
#Cricket News
September 27, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 21 days ago

Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fourth One Day International between England and West Indies on Wednesday in London, England 
England won toss and decided to bowl 
England:     Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball                  
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Jerome Taylor, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins 
Referees:    Rob Bailey (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)

