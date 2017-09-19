FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
September 19, 2017 / 1:30 PM / a month ago

Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first One Day International between England and West Indies on Tuesday in Manchester, England 
West Indies won toss and decided to bat 
England:     Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett                    
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope, Kyle Hope, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Jason Mohammed, Alzarri Joseph, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams 
Referees:    Simon Fry (Umpire), Tim Robinson (Umpire), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.