Cricket-One Day International India v Australia line-ups

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between India and Australia on Sunday in Nagpur, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa Referees: Marais Erasmus (Umpire), CK Nandan (Umpire), Richard Illingworth (TV umpire), Jeff Crowe (Referee)