Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies line-ups
December 22, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 3 days ago

Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand 
West Indies won toss and decided to bowl 
New Zealand: George Worker, Colin Munro, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (capt), Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult        
West Indies: Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Ronsford Beaton, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel 
Referees:    Wayne Knights (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)

