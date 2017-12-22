Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies line-ups

Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second One Day International between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand West Indies won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: George Worker, Colin Munro, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (capt), Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Henry Nicholls, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult West Indies: Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (capt), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Ronsford Beaton, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel Referees: Wayne Knights (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Chettithody Shamshuddin (TV umpire), Andy Pycroft (Match referee)