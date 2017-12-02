Cricket-Test Series Australia v England line-ups

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia England won toss and decided to bowl Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton, James Anderson Referees: Aleem Dar (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)