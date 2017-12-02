FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket-Test Series Australia v England line-ups
Sections
Featured
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
2016 U.S. Election Probe
Flynn's actions were lawful, says Trump
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Business
Fear of missing out keeps investors in stocks despite risks
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's Picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
December 2, 2017 / 3:35 AM / Updated a day ago

Cricket-Test Series Australia v England line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia 
England won toss and decided to bowl 
Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon 
England:   Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton, James Anderson         
Referees:  Aleem Dar (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (Umpire), Marais Erasmus (TV umpire), Richie Richardson (Match referee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.