Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies line-ups

Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand West Indies won toss and decided to bowl New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel Referees: Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Rod Tucker (Umpire), Ian Gould (TV umpire), Chris Broad (Match referee)