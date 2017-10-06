Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh line-ups

Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Friday in Bloemfontein, South Africa Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Subashis Roy Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)