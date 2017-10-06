FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh line-ups
October 6, 2017 / 8:00 AM / 12 days ago

Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Friday in Bloemfontein, South Africa 
Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl 
South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier 
Bangladesh:   Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Subashis Roy         
Referees:     Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Bruce Oxenford (Umpire), Chris Gaffaney (TV umpire), Ranjan Madugalle (Match referee)

0 : 0
