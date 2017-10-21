Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies line-ups

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe West Indies won toss and decided to bat Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graeme Cremer (capt), Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel Referees: Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (Umpire), Simon Fry (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)