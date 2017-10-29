FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies line-ups
#Cricket News
October 29, 2017 / 8:18 AM / a day ago

Cricket-Test Series Zimbabwe v West Indies line-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Sunday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe 
Zimbabwe won toss and decided to bat 
Zimbabwe:    Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Regis Chakabva, Graeme Cremer (capt), Tendai Chisoro, Chris Mpofu 
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (capt), Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel  
Referees:    Kumar Dharmasena (Umpire), Simon Fry (Umpire), Paul Reiffel (TV umpire), Javagal Srinath (Match referee)

