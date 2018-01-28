Cricket: Curran five-for secures England's thrilling Perth win

PERTH (Reuters) - Paceman Tom Curran claimed a career-best five for 35 to derail Australia’s chase in the inaugural match at Perth’s new stadium and help England win the fifth and final one-dayer by 12 runs on Sunday.

England squandered a strong start and were all out for 259 inside 48 overs. Curran then came up with a lethal spell of reverse swing to help England bowl out Australia for 247 and complete their 4-1 series victory after failing to win a single test in the preceding Ashes series.

“We’re spoilt for choice at the moment, guys are fighting for positions left, right and centre ... to win while we’re learning, I think is pretty special,” victorious captain Eoin Morgan told the host broadcaster.

England openers Jason Roy (49) and Jonny Bairstow (44) capitalised on the fast outfield, putting on a 71-run opening stand in quick time.

The middle and lower orders failed to make an impact though, as Andrew Tye (5-46) and fellow paceman Mitchell Marsh (2-24) restricted the tourists.

Man-of-the-series Joe Root ensured his team reached a defendable total with a determined 62.

Marcus Stoinis anchored Australia’s reply with a fluent 87 but it was otherwise a disappointing batting performance by the world champions.

Glenn Maxwell and Tim Paine both scored 34 but it was not enough in the end and Australia collapsed in the penultimate over.

Curran and spinner Moeen Ali (3-55) were England’s chief destroyers, ensuring that Australia’s first win at Perth Stadium will have to wait at least another season.

The dazzling $1.3 billion Colosseum-like stadium is now Western Australia’s premier sporting venue for cricket and Australian Rules football, taking over from both the WACA Ground and Subiaco Oval.