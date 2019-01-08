Cricket: India rest pace spearhead Bumrah for Australia ODIs, NZ tour

Cricket - India Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2018 India's Jasprit Bumrah during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India paceman Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the one-day series in Australia and subsequent tour of New Zealand after playing a key role in their breakthrough test series win Down Under, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old with an unorthodox sling-arm action was joint highest wicket-taker along with Australia’s Nathan Lyon with 21 from the four-match series, which the tourists won 2-1.

Bumrah sent down 157.1 overs in hot and demanding conditions, the most by a fast bowler in the series and second only to spinner Lyon’s 242.1.

“Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

“Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for the Australia and New Zealand tour.”

Led by Bumrah, the Indians easily outbowled Australia in the test series, prompting home captain Tim Paine to call it “potentially the best pace attack in the world”.

Beginning on Saturday, India will play three one-dayers in Australia before moving to New Zealand to play five ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Paceman Siddarth Kaul has also been drafted into the squad for the Twenty20 series against New Zealand.