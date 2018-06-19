Cricket: England score ODI world record 481-6 versus Australia

(Reuters) - England stormed to a world record 481 for six as they demolished Australia’s bowling attack in the third match of their ODI series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Tuesday.

Cricket - England vs Australia - Third One Day International - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 19, 2018 England's Jonny Bairstow acknowledges fans after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Jonny Bairstow’s swahsbuckling 139 and a magnificent 147 by Alex Hales took England past the total of 444 for three they made against Pakistan, also at Trent Bridge, two years ago.

Captain Eoin Morgan joined in the fun as he struck a 21-ball half century — the fastest by an England batsman in ODIs — to become his country’s leading one-day run scorer.

It looked as though England would go past the 500-run barrier before a few late wickets caused the run flow to dry up slightly.

England failed to score any boundaries in the last four overs — but before that they struck 21 sixes during an incredible display of strokeplay.

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye suffered the worst punishment, his nine overs going for 100 runs.

