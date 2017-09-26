FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-England's Stokes out of fourth ODI after arrest in Bristol
#Cricket News
September 26, 2017 / 12:31 PM / in 22 days

Cricket-England's Stokes out of fourth ODI after arrest in Bristol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - England all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested early on Monday after an incident in Bristol and will miss the fourth one-day international against West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

“He was held overnight and released under investigation, without charge, late on Monday and will not join the team in London,” the ECB said in a statement.

Opener Alex Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, will also miss Wednesday’s match at The Oval. The ECB said he had returned voluntarily to the city in the west of England to help police with their enquiries.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with the second game washed out. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

