Cricket: Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah return to India ODI squad

(Reuters) - Indian pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are back in the squad for the three remaining one-day internationals against the West Indies, with fellow quick Mohammed Shami making way, selectors announced on Thursday.

Cricket - India Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 2, 2018 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar during nets. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo

Kumar and Bumrah were rested for the first two matches of the five-match ODI series, while Shami, who did feature, was the most expensive India bowler in the first match in Guwahati, with figures of two for 81.

The 28-year-old improved in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam, taking one wicket for 59 from 10 overs, but was unable to hold on to his place in the squad.

The next ODI will be played in Pune on Oct. 27, followed by matches in Mumbai on Oct. 29 and Thiruvananthapuram on Nov. 1.

India won the first match of the series by eight wickets, while the second match in Visakhapatnam ended in a tie.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (captain)

Rohit Sharma (vice-captain)

Shikhar Dhawan

Ambati Rayudu

Rishabh Pant

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Jasprit Bumrah

Khaleel Ahmed

Umesh Yadav

Lokesh Rahul

Manish Pandey

Cricket - India Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2018 India's Jasprit Bumrah during nets. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo