England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard
January 14, 2018 / 11:20 AM / in 12 hours

England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of 1st odi between Australia and England on Sunday at Melbourne, Australia

England win by 5 wickets

 Australia  1st innings
 Aaron Finch     c Jonny Bairstow b Moeen Ali    107
 David Warner    c Joe Root b Mark Wood            2
 Steven Smith    c Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid      23
 Travis Head     b Liam Plunkett                   5
 Mitchell Marsh  b Adil Rashid                    50
 Marcus Stoinis  c Joe Root b Chris Woakes        60
 Tim Paine       c Moeen Ali b Liam Plunkett      27
 Pat Cummins     c Jason Roy b Liam Plunkett      12
 Andrew Tye      Not Out                           4
 Extras          0b 7lb 0nb 0pen 7w               14
 Total           (50.0 overs)                  304-8
Fall of Wickets : 1-10 Warner, 2-58 Smith, 3-78 Head, 4-196 Finch, 5-205 Marsh, 6-285 Stoinis, 7-296 Paine, 8-300 Cummins
Did Not Bat : Starc, Zampa

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Chris Woakes   10   0  65   1  6.50  1w
 Mark Wood      10   0  49   1  4.90
 Liam Plunkett  10   0  71   3  7.10  3w
 Adil Rashid    10   0  73   2  7.30  2w
 Moeen Ali      10   0  39   1  3.90

 ........................................................
 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy       c (Sub) b Mitchell Starc             180
 Jonny Bairstow  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc          14
 Alex Hales      c Marcus Stoinis b Pat Cummins         4
 Joe Root        Not Out                               91
 Eoin Morgan     c Steven Smith b Pat Cummins           1
 Jos Buttler     c Mitchell Starc b Marcus Stoinis      4
 Moeen Ali       Not Out                                5
 Extras          0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 4w                     9
 Total           (48.5 overs)                       308-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-53 Bairstow, 2-60 Hales, 3-281 Roy, 4-288 Morgan, 5-302 Buttler
Did Not Bat : Woakes, Rashid, Plunkett, Wood

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc   10   0  71   2  7.10  2w
 Pat Cummins      10   0  63   2  6.30  1w
 Andrew Tye       10   0  43   0  4.30
 Marcus Stoinis    6   0  33   1  5.50
 Adam Zampa       10   0  72   0  7.20  1w
 Mitchell Marsh    2   0  15   0  7.50
 Travis Head     0.5   0   6   0  7.20

 .......................................
 Umpire         Simon Fry
 Umpire         Christopher Gaffaney
 Video          Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Match Referee  Ranjan Madugalle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
