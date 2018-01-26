FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 11:14 AM / 3 days ago

England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 26 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 4th odi between Australia and England on Friday at Adelaide, Australia

Australia win by 3 wickets

 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy       c Steven Smith b Josh Hazlewood            0
 Jonny Bairstow  c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood               0
 Alex Hales      b Pat Cummins                              3
 Joe Root        c Josh Hazlewood b Pat Cummins             0
 Eoin Morgan     c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins                 33
 Jos Buttler     c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood               0
 Moeen Ali       c Travis Head b Andrew Tye                33
 Chris Woakes    c (Sub) b Andrew Tye                      78
 Adil Rashid     c Tim Paine b Pat Cummins                  7
 Tom Curran      c Mitchell Marsh b Andrew Tye             35
 Mark Wood       Not Out                                    2
 Extras          1b 0lb 0nb 0pen 4w                         5
 Total           (44.5 overs)                     196 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Roy, 2-4 Hales, 3-4 Bairstow, 4-6 Root, 5-8 Buttler, 6-61 Morgan, 7-112 Ali, 8-120 Rashid, 9-180 Woakes, 10-196 Curran

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Josh Hazlewood   10   0  39   3  3.90  1w
 Pat Cummins      10   2  24   4  2.40  2w
 Mitchell Marsh    5   1  24   0  4.80
 Andrew Tye      7.5   0  33   3  4.21
 Travis Head       2   0   9   0  4.50
 Adam Zampa        7   0  42   0  6.00  1w
 Marcus Stoinis    3   0  24   0  8.00

 ...................................................
 Australia  1st innings
 David Warner    c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes     13
 Travis Head     c Eoin Morgan b Mark Wood        96
 Cameron White   lbw Tom Curran                    3
 Steven Smith    c Joe Root b Adil Rashid          4
 Mitchell Marsh  c&b Adil Rashid                  32
 Marcus Stoinis  c Jason Roy b Adil Rashid        14
 Tim Paine       Not Out                          25
 Pat Cummins     Run Out Tom Curran                3
 Andrew Tye      Not Out                           3
 Extras          0b 0lb 1nb 0pen 3w                4
 Total           (37.0 overs)                  197-7
Fall of Wickets : 1-25 Warner, 2-48 White, 3-70 Smith, 4-112 Marsh, 5-136 Stoinis, 6-180 Head, 7-185 Cummins
Did Not Bat : Zampa, Hazlewood

 Bowling       Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Chris Woakes   7   0  36   1  5.14
 Mark Wood      9   0  58   1  6.44  1w
 Tom Curran     2   1  10   1  5.00  2w
 Moeen Ali      8   0  41   0  5.12  1nb
 Adil Rashid   10   0  49   3  4.90
 Joe Root       1   0   3   0  3.00

 .......................................
 Umpire         Sam Nogajski
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Christopher Gaffaney
 Match Referee  Ranjan Madugalle
