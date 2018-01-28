England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard

Jan 28 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 5th odi between Australia and England on Sunday at Perth, Australia England win by 12 runs England 1st innings Jason Roy c Josh Hazlewood b Andrew Tye 49 Jonny Bairstow b Mitchell Starc 44 Alex Hales c Glenn Maxwell b Mitchell Marsh 35 Joe Root c David Warner b Andrew Tye 62 Eoin Morgan c Marcus Stoinis b Mitchell Marsh 3 Jos Buttler c David Warner b Andrew Tye 21 Moeen Ali c Andrew Tye b Adam Zampa 6 Adil Rashid Run Out Steven Smith 12 David Willey c Mitchell Marsh b Andrew Tye 2 Tom Curran Not Out 11 Jake Ball b Andrew Tye 0 Extras 4b 2lb 1nb 0pen 7w 14 Total (47.4 overs) 259 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-71 Roy, 2-117 Bairstow, 3-151 Hales, 4-157 Morgan, 5-192 Buttler, 6-214 Ali, 7-238 Rashid, 8-245 Willey, 9-258 Root, 10-259 Ball Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 9 0 63 1 7.00 1w 1nb Josh Hazlewood 9 0 51 0 5.67 1w Mitchell Marsh 7 0 24 2 3.43 Andrew Tye 9.4 0 46 5 4.76 4w Adam Zampa 10 0 46 1 4.60 1w Glenn Maxwell 3 0 23 0 7.67 ....................................................... Australia 1st innings David Warner b Tom Curran 15 Travis Head Run Out Eoin Morgan 22 Marcus Stoinis c Tom Curran b Adil Rashid 87 Steven Smith st Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali 12 Mitchell Marsh c&b Moeen Ali 13 Glenn Maxwell lbw Tom Curran 34 Tim Paine b Tom Curran 34 Mitchell Starc c Jos Buttler b Tom Curran 0 Andrew Tye c Eoin Morgan b Moeen Ali 8 Adam Zampa b Tom Curran 11 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 0 Extras 0b 7lb 0nb 0pen 4w 11 Total (48.2 overs) 247 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-24 Warner, 2-86 Head, 3-119 Smith, 4-133 Marsh, 5-189 Stoinis, 6-192 Maxwell, 7-192 Starc, 8-203 Tye, 9-236 Zampa, 10-247 Paine Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex David Willey 9 1 37 0 4.11 2w Tom Curran 9.2 0 35 5 3.75 1w Moeen Ali 10 0 55 3 5.50 Adil Rashid 10 0 55 1 5.50 Jake Ball 10 0 58 0 5.80 1w ....................................... Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Umpire Simon Fry Video Handunnettige Dharmasena Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle