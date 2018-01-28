FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cricket News
January 28, 2018 / 11:28 AM / a day ago

England in Australia 2017/18 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 28 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 5th odi between Australia and England on Sunday at Perth, Australia

England win by 12 runs

 England  1st innings
 Jason Roy       c Josh Hazlewood b Andrew Tye               49
 Jonny Bairstow  b Mitchell Starc                            44
 Alex Hales      c Glenn Maxwell b Mitchell Marsh            35
 Joe Root        c David Warner b Andrew Tye                 62
 Eoin Morgan     c Marcus Stoinis b Mitchell Marsh            3
 Jos Buttler     c David Warner b Andrew Tye                 21
 Moeen Ali       c Andrew Tye b Adam Zampa                    6
 Adil Rashid     Run Out Steven Smith                        12
 David Willey    c Mitchell Marsh b Andrew Tye                2
 Tom Curran      Not Out                                     11
 Jake Ball       b Andrew Tye                                 0
 Extras          4b 2lb 1nb 0pen 7w                          14
 Total           (47.4 overs)                       259 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-71 Roy, 2-117 Bairstow, 3-151 Hales, 4-157 Morgan, 5-192 Buttler, 6-214 Ali, 7-238 Rashid, 8-245 Willey, 9-258 Root, 10-259 Ball

 Bowling          Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc    9   0  63   1  7.00  1w 1nb
 Josh Hazlewood    9   0  51   0  5.67  1w
 Mitchell Marsh    7   0  24   2  3.43
 Andrew Tye      9.4   0  46   5  4.76  4w
 Adam Zampa       10   0  46   1  4.60  1w
 Glenn Maxwell     3   0  23   0  7.67

 .......................................................
 Australia  1st innings
 David Warner    b Tom Curran                         15
 Travis Head     Run Out Eoin Morgan                  22
 Marcus Stoinis  c Tom Curran b Adil Rashid           87
 Steven Smith    st Jos Buttler b Moeen Ali           12
 Mitchell Marsh  c&b Moeen Ali                        13
 Glenn Maxwell   lbw Tom Curran                       34
 Tim Paine       b Tom Curran                         34
 Mitchell Starc  c Jos Buttler b Tom Curran            0
 Andrew Tye      c Eoin Morgan b Moeen Ali             8
 Adam Zampa      b Tom Curran                         11
 Josh Hazlewood  Not Out                               0
 Extras          0b 7lb 0nb 0pen 4w                   11
 Total           (48.2 overs)                247 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-24 Warner, 2-86 Head, 3-119 Smith, 4-133 Marsh, 5-189 Stoinis, 6-192 Maxwell, 7-192 Starc, 8-203 Tye, 9-236 Zampa, 10-247 Paine

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 David Willey    9   1  37   0  4.11  2w
 Tom Curran    9.2   0  35   5  3.75  1w
 Moeen Ali      10   0  55   3  5.50
 Adil Rashid    10   0  55   1  5.50
 Jake Ball      10   0  58   0  5.80  1w

 .......................................
 Umpire         Christopher Gaffaney
 Umpire         Simon Fry
 Video          Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Match Referee  Ranjan Madugalle
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.