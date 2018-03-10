FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018

England in New Zealand 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 5th odi between New Zealand and England on Friday at Christchurch, New Zealand

England win by 7 wickets

 New Zealand  1st innings
 Martin Guptill       c Ben Stokes b Adil Rashid                47
 Colin Munro          c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes               0
 Kane Williamson      b Mark Wood                               14
 Tom Latham           c Ben Stokes b Adil Rashid                10
 Mark Chapman         b Moeen Ali                                0
 Henry Nicholls       c Eoin Morgan b Tom Curran                55
 Colin de Grandhomme  c Tom Curran b Adil Rashid                 6
 Mitchell Santner     c Alex Hales b Chris Woakes               67
 Tim Southee          c Jonny Bairstow b Chris Woakes           10
 Ish Sodhi            c Ben Stokes b Tom Curran                  5
 Trent Boult          Not Out                                    2
 Extras               0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 7w                         7
 Total                (49.5 overs)                     223 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-1 Munro, 2-26 Williamson, 3-60 Latham, 4-61 Chapman, 5-79 Guptill, 6-93 de Grandhomme, 7-177 Nicholls, 8-213 Santner, 9-214 Southee, 10-223 Sodhi

 Bowling        Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Chris Woakes   10   1  32   3  3.20  2w
 Mark Wood       8   0  26   1  3.25  2w
 Ben Stokes      4   0  23   0  5.75  2w
 Adil Rashid    10   0  42   3  4.20
 Moeen Ali      10   1  39   1  3.90
 Joe Root        2   0  15   0  7.50
 Tom Curran    5.5   0  46   2  7.89  1w

 ...........................................................
 England  1st innings
 Jonny Bairstow  Hit Wicket b Trent Boult                104
 Alex Hales      c Kane Williamson b Mitchell Santner     61
 Joe Root        Not Out                                  23
 Eoin Morgan     c Colin de Grandhomme b Ish Sodhi         8
 Ben Stokes      Not Out                                  26
 Extras          0b 4lb 0nb 0pen 3w                        7
 Total           (32.4 overs)                          229-3
Fall of Wickets : 1-155 Bairstow, 2-177 Hales, 3-192 Morgan
Did Not Bat : Buttler, Ali, Woakes, Rashid, Curran, Wood

 Bowling               Ov  Md  Rn  Wk   Econ  Ex
 Tim Southee            5   1  20   0   4.00
 Trent Boult            6   0  50   1   8.33  3w
 Colin de Grandhomme    4   0  33   0   8.25
 Mitchell Santner      10   0  44   1   4.40
 Ish Sodhi            7.4   0  78   1  10.17

 ....................................
 Umpire         Wayne Knights
 Umpire         Ruchira Palliyaguruge
 Video          Rodney Tucker
 Match Referee  Ranjan Madugalle
