Cricket: Gayle named in West Indies ODI squad to face India

(Reuters) - West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle has officially reversed his decision to retire from one-day internationals and been named in the 14-man squad for next month’s three-match series against India.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v West Indies - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 4, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

The recent World Cup was supposed to be Gayle’s swansong, but he indicated during the tournament he would play on with an eye to breaking Brian Lara’s record for the most runs by a West Indies player in ODIs.

He is 12 short of Lara’s mark of 10,405 runs.

The 39-year-old Gayle had a disappointing World Cup, with just two half-centuries in eight innings, but retains the faith of the selectors.

“Chris is a very valuable player and he brings a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, he lends a lot to any dressing room and it is great to have him in the squad,” said interim West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer.

West Indies are coming off a poor World Cup, where they were expected to challenge for a place in the semi-finals but finished ninth in the 10-team event in England and Wales.

“We had a number of young players in the last World Cup squad. We played some decent cricket. We were in match-winning positions, but we just didn’t win the key moments or finish off the games,” said Reifer.

The ODI series against India will be played on Aug. 8 in Guyana and Aug. 11 and 14 in Trinidad.

It will be preceded by three Twenty20 matches — two in Florida and one in Guyana.

India’s tour will wrap up with two test matches, which will be part of the new World Test Championship.