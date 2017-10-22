FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket: Markram shines on debut as South Africa complete series sweep
#Sports News
October 22, 2017 / 3:56 PM / 3 days ago

Cricket: Markram shines on debut as South Africa complete series sweep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EAST LONDON, South Africa (Reuters) - Aiden Markram scored a half-century and took two wickets on his one-day international debut as South Africa completed a clean sweep of their three-match series against Bangladesh with a crushing 200-run victory at Buffalo Park on Sunday.

Markram contributed 66 from 60 balls as South Africa posted 369 for six from their 50 overs, with Faf du Plessis (91 from 67 balls) and Quinton de Kock (73 from 68) also in the runs.

Du Plessis retired hurt with a lower back strain and has been withdrawn from the two-match Twenty20 International series that starts in Bloemfontein on Thursday as JP Duminy takes over the captaincy duties.

Bangladesh slipped to 61 for five in reply and were eventually all out for 169 as Markram claimed two for 18, including the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan (63 from 82), who provided the lone score of note for the visitors.

Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
