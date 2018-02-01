FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated a day ago

Cricket-Captain Kohli leads India to opening win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DURBAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Captain Virat Kohli struck a stylish century to lead India to a comfortable six-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international on Thursday and end the hosts’ 17-match winning streak on home soil.

India amassed 270-4 to reach their target with 27 balls to spare at Kingsmead.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis scored 120 of his side’s 269-8 after winning the toss.

A record 189–run third-wicket partnership between Kohli, who made 112, and Ajinkya Rahane (79) set up India’s victory at the start of the six-match series.

South Africa won the test series between the teams 2-1. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
