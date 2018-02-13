Cricket-Sharma ton helps India secure ODI series victory

PORT ELIZABETH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Rohit Sharma’s century helped India wrap up the One Day International series against hosts South Africa with a 73-run victory at St George’s Park on Tuesday.

India took an unassailable 4-1 lead in the six-match series as Sharma finally came good with the bat, scoring 115 after India were asked to bat first and amassed 274 for seven wickets in their 50 overs.

South Africa, who needed victory to keep alive their hopes of levelling the series, were all out for 201 in response.

India replace South Africa at the top of the International Cricket Council’s ODI rankings. India’s ODI series victory came after they lost 2-1 in the three tests played between the two countries last month. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)