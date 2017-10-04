FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket: Paterson only newcomer as South Africa name ODI squad
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 4, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 14 days ago

Cricket: Paterson only newcomer as South Africa name ODI squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cricket - England vs South Africa - Third International T20 - The SSE SWALEC, Cardiff, Britain - June 25, 2017 South Africa's Dane Paterson throws the ball at the stumps Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/Files

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Bowler Dane Paterson was handed a first call-up to South Africa’s one-day international team on Wednesday for the series against Bangladesh, two days after receiving his first selection for the test side.

He is the only uncapped player among the 14 called up for the three ODIs in Kimberley on Oct. 15; Paarl on Oct. 18 and East London on Oct. 22.

Paterson was called up on Monday to replace the injured Morne Morkel for the second test against Bangladesh that starts in Bloemfontein on Friday.

”Dane did very well in the T20s against England earlier this year, particularly when it came to death bowling,“ said Cricket South Africa selection panel official Linda Zondi. ”We now want to see if he can do a similar job in the 50 overs format. “Faf du Plessis will lead the Proteas now that he has taken over the captaincy from AB de Villiers in the ODI format. This is the start of our campaign to begin preparing our squad for the 2019 World Cup,” he added.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.