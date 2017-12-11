Cricket: Pakistan ban Jamshed for one year in corruption probe

(Reuters) - Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for a year for failing to co-operate with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) regarding an investigation into corruption, the governing body said on Monday.

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed plays a delivery by South Africa's Lonwabo Tsotsobe during their first Twenty20 cricket match in Johannesburg November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

Jamshed, who has played 48 one-day internationals for Pakistan, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

“Anti Corruption Tribunal has imposed one year ban on cricketer Nasir Jamshed for non-co-operation with PCB ACU, more charges will be brought up in near future,” the PCB said on their official Twitter account.

The 27-year-old did not participate in the first two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL but is alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament earlier this year.

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.