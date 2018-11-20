Cricket: Pakistan's claim for damages from BCCI dismissed - ICC

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Pakistan Cricket Board’s claim for substantial damages from their Indian counterpart for their refusal to play bilateral cricket has been dismissed, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

File Photo: A policeman walks past a logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during a governing council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

The PCB had sought damages from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not honouring an agreement the two boards had signed in 2014 to play six bilateral series over eight years between 2015 and 2023.

According to media reports, the PCB demanded damages of $70 million from the cash-rich BCCI for India’s refusal to play. The BCCI officials maintained that the decision to play Pakistan depends on the Indian Prime Minister’s office.

“Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI,” the world governing body said in a statement.

Cricket between the bitter South Asian neighbours has been limited because of their longstanding political problems. They last played a bilateral series in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals.

It was their first series since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, when Pakistani militants went on a killing spree that left 166 people dead in India’s financial capital.

India has since refused to play Pakistan outside of ICC events like the World Cup and Champions Trophy.

“In relation to the proceedings brought by PCB against BCCI, the PCB notes with regret the decision of the Disputes Panel of the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee,” PCB said in a statement.

“Following a lengthy disputes resolution process, the announcement of the decision today has come as a disappointment for PCB.

“PCB will determine its future course of action in this regard after detailed deliberations and consultations with its stakeholders.”