Cricket-South Africa's Duminy calls time on test career
#Cricket News
September 16, 2017 / 7:44 AM / in a month

Cricket-South Africa's Duminy calls time on test career

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Africa batsman JP Duminy has decided to quit test cricket but will continue to feature in the shorter formats of the game, the 33-year-old said in a statement on Saturday.

“After long and careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from first-class and test match cricket with immediate effect,” the left-hander, who scored 2,103 runs in 46 tests, said.

“It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas and also in first-class matches with the WSB Cape Cobras.”

Duminy, who also bowls off-spin, made his test debut in 2008 against Australia in Perth.

“In the years ahead, my focus will be placed on attaining limited-overs cricket success for South Africa and the WSB Cape Cobras...” he added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

