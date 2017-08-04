Cricket-ECB say no contact from South Africa over Gibson

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - South Africa are reported to have targeted England bowling coach Ottis Gibson as their next head coach but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they have had no contact over the matter.

Barbadian Gibson was coach of West Indies before rejoining England and taking up his previous role as the bowling specialist.

Media reports say that South Africa do not intend to retain their current coach Russell Domingo after the conclusion of the series with England.

“We have had no approach from Cricket South Africa. We will not listen to any approaches until after the current series has concluded,” the ECB said in a statement.

Domingo’s contract runs out at the end of this season and the position was advertised by Cricket South Africa (CSA) with Domingo reapplying for the role.

CSA has said that a final decision will be announced after the England series, which ends on Aug. 8. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)