FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
August 3, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 6 days ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

2 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Thursday in Colombo, Sri Lanka 
India 1st innings           
S. Dhawan                        lbw b D. Perera                35  
L. Rahul                         run out (Chandimal, Dickwella) 57  
C. Pujara                        not out                        128 
V. Kohli                         c Mathews b Herath             13  
A. Rahane                        not out                        103 
Extras                           (b-4 lb-3 nb-1)                8   
Total                            (for 3 wickets, 90 overs)      344 
Fall of wickets: 1-56 S. Dhawan,2-109 L. Rahul,2-109 L. Rahul,3-133 V. Kohli,3-133 V. Kohli
To bat: R. Ashwin, H. Pandya, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami
Bowling                     
Nuwan Pradeep                    17.4 - 2 - 63 - 0                  
Rangana Herath                   24 - 3 - 83 - 1                    
Dimuth Karunaratne               3 - 0 - 10 - 0                     
Dilruwan Perera                  18 - 2 - 68 - 1(nb-1)              
Malinda Pushpakumara             19.2 - 0 - 82 - 0                  
Dhananjaya de Silva              8 - 0 - 31 - 0                     
Referees                    
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                              
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                                  
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth                                      
Match referee: Richie Richardson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.