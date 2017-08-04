UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

Aug 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings (Overnight: 344-3) S. Dhawan lbw b D. Perera 35 L. Rahul run out (Chandimal, Dickwella) 57 C. Pujara lbw b Karunaratne 133 V. Kohli c Mathews b Herath 13 A. Rahane st Dickwella b Pushpakumara 132 R. Ashwin b Herath 54 W. Saha st Dickwella b Herath 67 H. Pandya c Mathews b Pushpakumara 20 R. Jadeja not out 70 M. Shami c Tharanga b Herath 19 U. Yadav not out 8 Extras (b-8 lb-4 nb-2) 14 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 158 overs) 622 Fall of wickets: 1-56 S. Dhawan,2-109 L. Rahul,3-133 V. Kohli,4-350 C. Pujara,5-413 A. Rahane,6-451 R. Ashwin,7-496 H. Pandya,8-568 W. Saha,9-598 M. Shami Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 17.4 - 2 - 63 - 0 Rangana Herath 42 - 7 - 154 - 4 Dimuth Karunaratne 8 - 0 - 31 - 1 Dilruwan Perera 40 - 3 - 147 - 1(nb-2) Malinda Pushpakumara 38.2 - 2 - 156 - 2 Dhananjaya de Silva 12 - 0 - 59 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings Dimuth Karunaratne c Rahane b R. Ashwin 25 Upul Tharanga c Rahul b R. Ashwin 0 Kusal Mendis not out 16 Dinesh Chandimal not out 8 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 20 overs) 50 Fall of wickets: 1-0 U. Tharanga,2-33 D. Karunaratne To bat: A. Mathews, N. Dickwella, D. de Silva, D. Perera, R. Herath, M. Pushpakumara, N. Pradeep Bowling M. Shami 3 - 1 - 7 - 0 R. Ashwin 10 - 2 - 38 - 2 R. Jadeja 7 - 4 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Richie Richardson