FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Top News
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
India at 70: Independence Day rehearsals
Editor's picks
India at 70: Independence Day rehearsals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
August 12, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka 
India 1st innings           
S. Dhawan                        c Chandimal b Pushpakumara   119 
L. Rahul                         c Karunaratne b Pushpakumara 85  
C. Pujara                        c Mathews b Sandakan         8   
V. Kohli                         c Karunaratne b Sandakan     42  
A. Rahane                        b Pushpakumara               17  
R. Ashwin                        c Dickwella b V. Fernando    31  
W. Saha                          not out                      13  
H. Pandya                        not out                      1   
Extras                           (b-6 lb-5 nb-2)              13  
Total                            (for 6 wickets, 90 overs)    329 
Fall of wickets: 1-188 L. Rahul,2-219 S. Dhawan,3-229 C. Pujara,4-264 A. Rahane,5-296 V. Kohli,6-322 R. Ashwin
To bat: K. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling                     
Vishwa Fernando                  19 - 2 - 68 - 1(nb-1)            
Lahiru Kumara                    15 - 1 - 67 - 0                  
Dimuth Karunaratne               5 - 0 - 23 - 0                   
Dilruwan Perera                  8 - 1 - 36 - 0(nb-1)             
Lakshan Sandakan                 25 - 2 - 84 - 2                  
Malinda Pushpakumara             18 - 2 - 40 - 3                  
Referees                    
Umpire: Richard Illingworth                                       
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                                
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                         
Match referee: Richie Richardson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.