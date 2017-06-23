FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard
June 23, 2017 / 7:35 PM / 2 months ago

Cricket-One Day International West Indies v India scoreboard

2 Min Read

    June 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard in the first One Day International between West Indies and India on Friday in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago 
India Innings        
A. Rahane                 c Holder b Joseph           62  
S. Dhawan                 lbw b Bishoo                87  
V. Kohli                  not out                     32  
Y. Singh                  c Lewis b Holder            4   
M. Dhoni                  not out                     9   
Extras                    (w-5)                       5   
Total                     (for 3 wickets, 39.2 overs) 199 
Fall of wickets: 1-132 A. Rahane,2-168 S. Dhawan,3-185 Y. Singh
Did not bat: K. Jadhav, H. Pandya, R. Ashwin, K. Yadav, B. Kumar, U. Yadav
Bowling              
J. Holder                 8 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1)             
A. Joseph                 8 - 0 - 53 - 1(w-1)             
A. Nurse                  4 - 1 - 22 - 0                  
M. Cummins                8 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2)             
D. Bishoo                 10 - 0 - 39 - 1                 
J. Carter                 1.2 - 0 - 5 - 0(w-1)            
Referees             
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                  
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                       
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                 
Match referee: David Boon

0 : 0
