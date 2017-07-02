FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants to probe harassment charges against Imran Khan
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
SPORTS
Neymar denies money was motivation for record deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
July 2, 2017 / 7:15 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

3 Min Read

    July 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Galle, Sri Lanka 
Zimbabwe Innings      
H. Masakadza               c&b Gunaratne           41  
S. Mire                    c Dickwella b Pradeep       0   
C. Ervine                  c Dickwella b Sandakan      22  
S. Williams                c Pradeep b Gunathilaka     13  
S. Raza                    c Pradeep b Sandakan        8   
R. Burl                    b Sandakan                  9   
M. Waller                  b Hasaranga                 38  
P. Moor                    b Sandakan                  11  
G. Cremer                  not out                     1   
D. Tiripano                lbw b Hasaranga             0   
T. Chatara                 b Hasaranga                 0   
Extras                     (b-1 lb-5 nb-2 w-4)         12  
Total                      (all out, 33.4 overs)       155 
Fall of wickets: 1-11 S. Mire,2-67 H. Masakadza,3-74 C. Ervine,4-91 S. Raza,5-102 S. Williams,6-119 R. Burl,7-147 P. Moor,8-155 M. Waller,9-155 D. Tiripano,10-155 T. Chatara
Bowling               
Lasith Malinga             3 - 1 - 17 - 0(nb-1)            
Nuwan Pradeep              7 - 0 - 18 - 1                  
Dushmantha Chameera        5 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-2)             
Lakshan Sandakan           10 - 0 - 52 - 4(nb-1 w-2)       
Asela Gunaratne            5 - 0 - 15 - 1                  
Danushka Gunathilaka       1 - 0 - 9 - 1                   
Wanidu Hasaranga           2.4 - 0 - 15 - 3                
Sri Lanka Innings     
Niroshan Dickwella         c&b Cremer              35  
Danushka Gunathilaka       b Chatara                   8   
Kusal Mendis               c Moor b Chatara            0   
Upul Tharanga              not out                     75  
Angelo Mathews             not out                     28  
Extras                     (b-2 lb-2 nb-2 w-6)         12  
Total                      (for 3 wickets, 30.1 overs) 158 
Fall of wickets: 1-9 D. Gunathilaka,2-10 K. Mendis,3-77 N. Dickwella
Did not bat: A. Gunaratne, W. Hasaranga, L. Malinga, N. Pradeep, D. Chameera, L. Sandakan
Bowling               
T. Chatara                 5 - 0 - 33 - 2(nb-2 w-2)        
S. Raza                    10 - 0 - 34 - 0                 
D. Tiripano                1 - 0 - 6 - 0                   
G. Cremer                  9.1 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1)           
S. Williams                3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-2)             
R. Burl                    2 - 0 - 15 - 0                  
Referees              
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                        
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz                                  
TV umpire: Ian Gould                                       
Match referee: Chris Broad                                 
Result: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.