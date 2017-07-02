UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

July 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Sunday in Galle, Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c&b Gunaratne 41 S. Mire c Dickwella b Pradeep 0 C. Ervine c Dickwella b Sandakan 22 S. Williams c Pradeep b Gunathilaka 13 S. Raza c Pradeep b Sandakan 8 R. Burl b Sandakan 9 M. Waller b Hasaranga 38 P. Moor b Sandakan 11 G. Cremer not out 1 D. Tiripano lbw b Hasaranga 0 T. Chatara b Hasaranga 0 Extras (b-1 lb-5 nb-2 w-4) 12 Total (all out, 33.4 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1-11 S. Mire,2-67 H. Masakadza,3-74 C. Ervine,4-91 S. Raza,5-102 S. Williams,6-119 R. Burl,7-147 P. Moor,8-155 M. Waller,9-155 D. Tiripano,10-155 T. Chatara Bowling Lasith Malinga 3 - 1 - 17 - 0(nb-1) Nuwan Pradeep 7 - 0 - 18 - 1 Dushmantha Chameera 5 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-2) Lakshan Sandakan 10 - 0 - 52 - 4(nb-1 w-2) Asela Gunaratne 5 - 0 - 15 - 1 Danushka Gunathilaka 1 - 0 - 9 - 1 Wanidu Hasaranga 2.4 - 0 - 15 - 3 Sri Lanka Innings Niroshan Dickwella c&b Cremer 35 Danushka Gunathilaka b Chatara 8 Kusal Mendis c Moor b Chatara 0 Upul Tharanga not out 75 Angelo Mathews not out 28 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-2 w-6) 12 Total (for 3 wickets, 30.1 overs) 158 Fall of wickets: 1-9 D. Gunathilaka,2-10 K. Mendis,3-77 N. Dickwella Did not bat: A. Gunaratne, W. Hasaranga, L. Malinga, N. Pradeep, D. Chameera, L. Sandakan Bowling T. Chatara 5 - 0 - 33 - 2(nb-2 w-2) S. Raza 10 - 0 - 34 - 0 D. Tiripano 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 G. Cremer 9.1 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) S. Williams 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-2) R. Burl 2 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets