a month ago
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 6, 2017 / 8:27 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

3 Min Read

    July 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Thursday in Hambantota, Sri Lanka 
Zimbabwe Innings      
H. Masakadza               c Pradeep b Hasaranga       111 
S. Mire                    lbw b Pradeep               13  
T. Musakanda               c Tharanga b Gunaratne      48  
C. Ervine                  lbw b Hasaranga             16  
S. Williams                b Gunaratne                 43  
M. Waller                  lbw b Malinga               17  
S. Raza                    not out                     25  
P. Moor                    c K. Mendis b Sandakan      24  
G. Cremer                  run out (Sandakan)          0   
C. Mumba                   not out                     2   
Extras                     (lb-2 nb-1 w-8)             11  
Total                      (for 8 wickets, 50 overs)   310 
Fall of wickets: 1-39 S. Mire,  2-166 T. Musakanda,  3-191 H. Masakadza,  4-206 C. Ervine,  5-256 S. Williams,  6-263 M. Waller,  7-293 P. Moor,  8-293 G. Cremer
Did not bat: T. Chatara
Bowling               
Lasith Malinga             9 - 0 - 71 - 1  (nb-1 w-2)      
Nuwan Pradeep              6 - 1 - 28 - 1  (w-1)           
Dushmantha Chameera        7 - 0 - 34 - 0                  
Lakshan Sandakan           10 - 0 - 73 - 1  (w-3)          
Wanidu Hasaranga           7 - 0 - 44 - 2  (w-1)           
Asela Gunaratne            10 - 1 - 53 - 2                 
Danushka Gunathilaka       1 - 0 - 5 - 0                   
Sri Lanka Innings     
Niroshan Dickwella         c Williams b Waller         102 
Danushka Gunathilaka       b Williams                  116 
Kusal Mendis               not out                     28  
Upul Tharanga              not out                     44  
Extras                     (b-4 lb-2 w-16)             22  
Total                      (for 2 wickets, 47.2 overs) 312 
Fall of wickets: 1-229 N. Dickwella,  2-237 D. Gunathilaka
Did not bat: A. Mathews, A. Gunaratne, W. Hasaranga, D. Chameera, L. Sandakan, L. Malinga, N. Pradeep
Bowling               
C. Mumba                   6.2 - 0 - 36 - 0  (w-2)         
T. Chatara                 6 - 0 - 47 - 0  (w-3)           
S. Raza                    10 - 0 - 55 - 0  (w-1)          
G. Cremer                  7 - 0 - 54 - 0  (w-1)           
S. Williams                8 - 0 - 63 - 1  (w-3)           
M. Waller                  8 - 0 - 32 - 1  (w-2)           
S. Mire                    2 - 0 - 19 - 0                  
Referees              
Umpire: Ian Gould                                          
Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz                                  
TV umpire: Nigel Llong                                     
Match referee: Chris Broad                                 
Result: Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

