UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

July 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Saturday in Hambantota, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings Niroshan Dickwella lbw b Waller 116 Danushka Gunathilaka b Waller 87 Angelo Mathews c H. Masakadza b Chatara 42 Upul Tharanga b Raza 22 Asela Gunaratne c Williams b Mpofu 1 Kusal Mendis c Waller b Mpofu 0 Wanidu Hasaranga not out 19 Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-11) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 300 Fall of wickets: 1-209 D. Gunathilaka,2-216 N. Dickwella,3-257 U. Tharanga,4-260 A. Gunaratne,5-263 K. Mendis,6-300 A. Mathews Did not bat: L. Malinga, A. Fernando, D. Chameera, L. Sandakan Bowling C. Mpofu 9 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-4) T. Chatara 5 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-2) S. Raza 9 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-1) S. Williams 5 - 0 - 37 - 0 S. Mire 3 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-2) G. Cremer 9 - 0 - 47 - 0 M. Waller 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza b Hasaranga 28 S. Mire c Mathews b Hasaranga 43 T. Musakanda c Dickwella b Chameera 30 C. Ervine not out 69 S. Williams st Dickwella b Gunaratne 6 S. Raza c&b Hasaranga 10 M. Waller c Gunathilaka b Sandakan 20 P. Moor not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-8) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 29.2 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-67 H. Masakadza,2-82 S. Mire,3-128 T. Musakanda,4-145 S. Williams,5-172 S. Raza,6-215 M. Waller Did not bat: G. Cremer, C. Mpofu, T. Chatara Bowling Lasith Malinga 4 - 1 - 18 - 0 Asitha Fernando 2 - 0 - 22 - 0 Dushmantha Chameera 5 - 0 - 32 - 1(w-1) Asela Gunaratne 7 - 0 - 41 - 1 Wanidu Hasaranga 6 - 0 - 40 - 3 Lakshan Sandakan 3.2 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-3) Danushka Gunathilaka 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)