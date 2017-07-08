FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
July 8, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

3 Min Read

    July 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between England and South Africa on Saturday in London, England 
England 1st innings 458 (J. Root 190, M. Ali 87, S. Broad 57no, B. Stokes 56; M. Morkel 4-115) 
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 214-5)
D. Elgar                  c Ballance b Ali          54  
H. Kuhn                   c Cook b Broad            1   
H. Amla                   lbw b Ali                 29  
J. Duminy                 lbw b Broad               15  
T. Bavuma                 c Stokes b Ali            59  
T. de Bruyn               c Bairstow b Anderson     48  
K. Rabada                 c Bairstow b Dawson       27  
Q. de Kock                c Stokes b Anderson       51  
V. Philander              b Ali                     52  
K. Maharaj                lbw b Dawson              9   
M. Morkel                 not out                   2   
Extras                    (b-4 lb-7 nb-3)           14  
Total                     (all out, 105 overs)      361 
Fall of wickets: 1-10 H. Kuhn,2-82 H. Amla,3-98 D. Elgar,4-104 J. Duminy,5-203 T. de Bruyn,6-244 K. Rabada,7-248 T. Bavuma,8-314 Q. de Kock,9-337 K. Maharaj,10-361 V. Philander
Bowling              
J. Anderson               19 - 6 - 44 - 2               
S. Broad                  18 - 5 - 62 - 2               
M. Wood                   20 - 5 - 65 - 0               
L. Dawson                 15 - 2 - 67 - 2               
M. Ali                    20 - 7 - 59 - 4               
B. Stokes                 13 - 2 - 53 - 0(nb-3)         
England 2nd innings  
A. Cook                   not out                   59  
K. Jennings               c de Kock b M. Morkel     33  
G. Ballance               not out                   22  
Extras                    (lb-4 nb-1)               5   
Total                     (for 1 wickets, 51 overs) 119 
Fall of wickets: 1-80 K. Jennings
To bat: J. Root, J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, M. Ali, L. Dawson, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson
Bowling              
M. Morkel                 10 - 5 - 25 - 1               
K. Rabada                 13 - 5 - 35 - 0(nb-1)         
K. Maharaj                19 - 8 - 34 - 0               
J. Duminy                 9 - 2 - 21 - 0                
Referees             
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                   
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                    
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                    
Match referee: Jeff Crowe

