UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between England and South Africa on Friday in Nottingham, England South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Dawson b Anderson 6 H. Kuhn b Broad 34 H. Amla c Wood b Broad 78 Q. de Kock c Cook b Broad 68 F. du Plessis c Bairstow b Stokes 19 T. Bavuma c Bairstow b Stokes 20 V. Philander not out 54 C. Morris not out 23 Extras (lb-7) 7 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 309 Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Elgar,2-66 H. Kuhn,3-179 Q. de Kock,4-194 H. Amla,5-220 F. du Plessis,6-235 T. Bavuma To bat: K. Maharaj, D. Olivier, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 4 - 68 - 1 S. Broad 19 - 4 - 47 - 3 M. Wood 17 - 3 - 61 - 0 B. Stokes 18 - 3 - 77 - 2 L. Dawson 7 - 1 - 26 - 0 M. Ali 8 - 1 - 21 - 0 K. Jennings 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Jeff Crowe