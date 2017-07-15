UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between England and South Africa on Saturday in Nottingham, England South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 309-6) D. Elgar c Dawson b Anderson 6 H. Kuhn b Broad 34 H. Amla c Wood b Broad 78 Q. de Kock c Cook b Broad 68 F. du Plessis c Bairstow b Stokes 19 T. Bavuma c Bairstow b Stokes 20 V. Philander c Dawson b Anderson 54 C. Morris c&b Anderson 36 K. Maharaj c Root b Anderson 0 M. Morkel c Bairstow b Anderson 8 D. Olivier not out 0 Extras (lb-12) 12 Total (all out, 96.2 overs) 335 Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Elgar,2-66 H. Kuhn,3-179 Q. de Kock,4-194 H. Amla,5-220 F. du Plessis,6-235 T. Bavuma,7-309 V. Philander,8-317 K. Maharaj,9-330 C. Morris,10-335 M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 23.2 - 6 - 72 - 5 S. Broad 22 - 4 - 64 - 3 M. Wood 17 - 3 - 61 - 0 B. Stokes 18 - 3 - 77 - 2 L. Dawson 7 - 1 - 26 - 0 M. Ali 8 - 1 - 21 - 0 K. Jennings 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook c de Kock b Philander 3 K. Jennings c de Kock b M. Morkel 0 G. Ballance b Philander 27 J. Root c de Kock b M. Morkel 78 J. Bairstow b Maharaj 45 B. Stokes c de Kock b Maharaj 0 M. Ali c du Plessis b Morris 18 L. Dawson c Amla b Maharaj 13 S. Broad lbw b Morris 0 M. Wood c du Plessis b Morris 6 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-10 w-1) 15 Total (all out, 51.5 overs) 205 Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Cook,2-3 K. Jennings,3-86 G. Ballance,4-143 J. Root,5-168 B. Stokes,6-177 J. Bairstow,7-199 M. Ali,8-199 S. Broad,9-199 L. Dawson,10-205 M. Wood Bowling M. Morkel 13 - 2 - 45 - 2 V. Philander 13 - 2 - 48 - 2 C. Morris 8.5 - 1 - 38 - 3 D. Olivier 7 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1) K. Maharaj 10 - 1 - 21 - 3 South Africa 2nd innings H. Kuhn c Root b Anderson 8 D. Elgar not out 38 H. Amla not out 23 Extras (lb-6) 6 Total (for 1 wickets, 22 overs) 75 Fall of wickets: 1-18 H. Kuhn To bat: F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, C. Morris, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, D. Olivier, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 6 - 2 - 13 - 1 S. Broad 6 - 1 - 21 - 0 M. Wood 4 - 1 - 19 - 0 M. Ali 3 - 1 - 15 - 0 B. Stokes 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 L. Dawson 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Jeff Crowe