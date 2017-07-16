UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between England and South Africa on Sunday in Nottingham, England South Africa 1st innings 335 (H. Amla 78, Q. de Kock 68, V. Philander 54; J. Anderson 5-72) England 1st innings 205 (J. Root 78) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 75-1) H. Kuhn c Root b Anderson 8 D. Elgar c Anderson b Stokes 80 H. Amla lbw b Dawson 87 Q. de Kock c Bairstow b Anderson 1 F. du Plessis lbw b Stokes 63 T. Bavuma c Root b Ali 15 V. Philander c&b Ali 42 C. Morris c Ballance b Ali 13 K. Maharaj c Broad b Ali 1 M. Morkel not out 17 Extras (b-8 lb-8) 16 Total (for 9 wickets, 104 overs) 343 Fall of wickets: 1-18 H. Kuhn,2-153 D. Elgar,3-154 Q. de Kock,4-216 H. Amla,5-253 T. Bavuma,6-275 F. du Plessis,7-304 C. Morris,8-307 K. Maharaj,9-343 V. Philander Did not bat: D. Olivier Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 4 - 45 - 2 S. Broad 19 - 4 - 60 - 0 M. Wood 18 - 5 - 68 - 0 M. Ali 16 - 2 - 78 - 4 B. Stokes 20 - 4 - 34 - 2 L. Dawson 11 - 1 - 42 - 1 England 2nd innings (Target: 474 runs) A. Cook not out 0 K. Jennings not out 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 4 overs) 1 Fall of wickets: To bat: G. Ballance, J. Root, J. Bairstow, B. Stokes, M. Ali, L. Dawson, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling M. Morkel 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 V. Philander 2 - 2 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Jeff Crowe