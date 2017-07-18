UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe scoreboard

July 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first and final Test between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Zimbabwe 1st innings 356 (C. Ervine 160; R. Herath 5-116) Sri Lanka 1st innings 346 (U. Tharanga 71, D. Chandimal 55; G. Cremer 5-125) Zimbabwe 2nd innings 377 (S. Raza 127, M. Waller 68; R. Herath 6-133) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 170-3; Target: 388 runs) Dimuth Karunaratne b Williams 49 Upul Tharanga c Moor b Cremer 27 Kusal Mendis c Williams b Cremer 66 Dinesh Chandimal c H. Masakadza b Cremer 15 Angelo Mathews c&b Cremer 25 Niroshan Dickwella c Chakabva b Williams 81 Asela Gunaratne not out 80 Dilruwan Perera not out 29 Extras (b-9 lb-8 w-2) 19 Total (for 6 wickets, 114.5 overs) 391 Fall of wickets: 1-58 U. Tharanga,2-108 D. Karunaratne,3-133 D. Chandimal,4-178 K. Mendis,5-203 A. Mathews,6-324 N. Dickwella Did not bat: R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Kumara Bowling S. Raza 13 - 1 - 58 - 0 S. Williams 43.5 - 2 - 146 - 2(w-2) G. Cremer 48 - 6 - 150 - 4 M. Waller 4 - 0 - 10 - 0 C. Mpofu 6 - 3 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets