FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
July 26, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

2 Min Read

    July 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Wednesday in Galle, Sri Lanka 
India 1st innings           
S. Dhawan                        c Mathews b Pradeep       190 
A. Mukund                        c Dickwella b Pradeep     12  
C. Pujara                        not out                   144 
V. Kohli                         c Dickwella b Pradeep     3   
A. Rahane                        not out                   39  
Extras                           (lb-4 nb-3 w-4)           11  
Total                            (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 399 
Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Mukund,2-280 S. Dhawan,3-286 V. Kohli
To bat: H. Pandya, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami
Bowling                     
Nuwan Pradeep                    18 - 1 - 64 - 3(nb-1)         
Lahiru Kumara                    16 - 0 - 95 - 0(nb-2 w-4)     
Dilruwan Perera                  25 - 1 - 103 - 0              
Rangana Herath                   24 - 4 - 95 - 0               
Danushka Gunathilaka             7 - 0 - 41 - 0                
Referees                    
Umpire: Richard Illingworth                                    
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                         
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                          
Match referee: Richie Richardson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.