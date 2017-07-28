FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 28, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 12 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

3 Min Read

    July 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka 
India 1st innings 600 (S. Dhawan 190, C. Pujara 153, A. Rahane 57, H. Pandya 50; N. Pradeep 6-132) 
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 154-5)
Dimuth Karunaratne               lbw b U. Yadav              2   
Upul Tharanga                    run out (Mukund, Saha)      64  
Danushka Gunathilaka             c S. Dhawan b Shami         16  
Kusal Mendis                     c S. Dhawan b Shami         0   
Angelo Mathews                   c Kohli b Jadeja            83  
Niroshan Dickwella               c Mukund b R. Ashwin        8   
Dilruwan Perera                  not out                     92  
Rangana Herath                   c Rahane b Jadeja           9   
Nuwan Pradeep                    b H. Pandya                 10  
Lahiru Kumara                    b Jadeja                    2   
Asela Gunaratne                  retired hurt                0   
Extras                           (lb-4 w-1)                  5   
Total                            (all out, 78.3 overs)       291 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. Karunaratne,2-68 D. Gunathilaka,3-68 K. Mendis,4-125 U. Tharanga,5-143 N. Dickwella,6-205 A. Mathews,7-241 R. Herath,8-280 N. Pradeep,9-291 L. Kumara
Bowling                     
M. Shami                         12 - 2 - 45 - 2(w-1)            
U. Yadav                         14 - 1 - 78 - 1                 
R. Ashwin                        27 - 5 - 84 - 1                 
R. Jadeja                        22.3 - 3 - 67 - 3               
H. Pandya                        3 - 0 - 13 - 1                  
India 2nd innings           
S. Dhawan                        c Gunathilaka b D. Perera   14  
A. Mukund                        lbw b Gunathilaka           81  
C. Pujara                        c K. Mendis b Kumara        15  
V. Kohli                         not out                     76  
Extras                           (lb-1 w-2)                  3   
Total                            (for 3 wickets, 46.3 overs) 189 
Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Dhawan,2-56 C. Pujara,3-189 A. Mukund
To bat: A. Rahane, H. Pandya, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami
Bowling                     
Nuwan Pradeep                    10 - 2 - 44 - 0                 
Dilruwan Perera                  12 - 0 - 42 - 1                 
Lahiru Kumara                    11 - 1 - 53 - 1(w-2)            
Rangana Herath                   9 - 0 - 34 - 0                  
Danushka Gunathilaka             4.3 - 0 - 15 - 1                
Referees                    
Umpire: Richard Illingworth                                      
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                           
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                            
Match referee: Richie Richardson

