UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Friday in London, England England 1st innings (Overnight: 171-4) A. Cook lbw b M. Morkel 88 K. Jennings c Elgar b Philander 0 T. Westley c du Plessis b Morris 25 J. Root c de Kock b Philander 29 D. Malan b Rabada 1 B. Stokes c Rabada b M. Morkel 112 J. Bairstow c du Plessis b Rabada 36 M. Ali c de Kock b M. Morkel 16 T. Roland-Jones lbw b Maharaj 25 S. Broad c Amla b Rabada 3 J. Anderson not out 1 Extras (b-7 lb-7 w-3) 17 Total (all out, 103.2 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-12 K. Jennings,2-64 T. Westley,3-113 J. Root,4-120 D. Malan,5-183 A. Cook,6-258 J. Bairstow,7-279 M. Ali,8-316 T. Roland-Jones,9-331 S. Broad,10-353 B. Stokes Bowling M. Morkel 28.2 - 7 - 70 - 3 V. Philander 17 - 6 - 32 - 2(w-1) K. Rabada 26 - 4 - 85 - 3 K. Maharaj 15 - 1 - 61 - 1 C. Morris 17 - 1 - 91 - 1(w-2) South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 8 H. Kuhn lbw b Roland-Jones 15 H. Amla c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 6 Q. de Kock c Stokes b Roland-Jones 17 F. du Plessis lbw b Anderson 1 T. Bavuma not out 34 C. Morris c&b Anderson 2 K. Maharaj c Cook b Stokes 5 K. Rabada b Broad 30 M. Morkel not out 2 Extras (lb-4 nb-2) 6 Total (for 8 wickets, 43 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Elgar,2-23 H. Kuhn,3-30 H. Amla,4-47 Q. de Kock,5-47 F. du Plessis,6-51 C. Morris,7-61 K. Maharaj,8-114 K. Rabada To bat: V. Philander Bowling J. Anderson 10 - 5 - 16 - 2 S. Broad 10 - 4 - 28 - 1 T. Roland-Jones 11 - 3 - 39 - 4 B. Stokes 7 - 1 - 26 - 1(nb-2) J. Root 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 M. Ali 3 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Joel Wilson Umpire: Aleem Dar TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle