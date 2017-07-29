UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

July 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Saturday in Galle, Sri Lanka India 1st innings 600 (S. Dhawan 190, C. Pujara 153, A. Rahane 57, H. Pandya 50; N. Pradeep 6-132) Sri Lanka 1st innings 291 (D. Perera 92no, A. Mathews 83, U. Tharanga 64) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 189-3) S. Dhawan c Gunathilaka b D. Perera 14 A. Mukund lbw b Gunathilaka 81 C. Pujara c K. Mendis b Kumara 15 V. Kohli not out 103 A. Rahane not out 23 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-2) 4 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 53 overs) 240 Fall of wickets: 1-19 S. Dhawan,2-56 C. Pujara,3-189 A. Mukund Did not bat: H. Pandya, W. Saha, M. Shami, U. Yadav, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 12 - 2 - 63 - 0(nb-1) Dilruwan Perera 15 - 0 - 67 - 1 Lahiru Kumara 12 - 1 - 59 - 1(w-2) Rangana Herath 9 - 0 - 34 - 0 Danushka Gunathilaka 5 - 0 - 16 - 1 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 550 runs) Dimuth Karunaratne b R. Ashwin 97 Upul Tharanga b Shami 10 Danushka Gunathilaka c Pujara b U. Yadav 2 Kusal Mendis c Saha b Jadeja 36 Angelo Mathews c H. Pandya b Jadeja 2 Niroshan Dickwella c Saha b R. Ashwin 67 Dilruwan Perera not out 21 Nuwan Pradeep c Kohli b R. Ashwin 0 Lahiru Kumara c Shami b Jadeja 0 Rangana Herath retired hurt 0 Asela Gunaratne retired hurt 0 Extras (lb-3 w-7) 10 Total (all out, 76.5 overs) 245 Fall of wickets: 1-22 U. Tharanga,2-29 D. Gunathilaka,3-108 K. Mendis,4-116 A. Mathews,5-217 N. Dickwella,6-240 D. Karunaratne,7-240 N. Pradeep,8-245 L. Kumara To bat: Bowling M. Shami 9 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-5) U. Yadav 9 - 0 - 42 - 1 R. Jadeja 24.5 - 4 - 71 - 3 R. Ashwin 27 - 4 - 65 - 3 H. Pandya 7 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 304 runs